King Diete-Spiff, Monalisa Chinda get Garden City Advancement Awards

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—FIRST Military governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, has been nominated for the 2017 edition of the prestigious Garden City Advancement Awards, GCAA.

Mr Robinson Koyoyo, Project Director of GCAA, told newsmen that foremost Nigerian Actress, Monalisa Chinda and the current SSG of Rivers State, Kenneth Kobani, were also nominated for the awards.

Other nominees for the awards, which will hold in October, include Rivers State Waste Management Agency, traditional rulers, as well as industrialists, veteran entertainers and leaders from the region.

Mr Koyoyo said that the names were among the list of nominees made available by organisers of the awards, Heritage Plus, an NGO that celebrates productivity, excellence and good governance.

He said that the nominees would be honoured because of their contributions to the peace and development of the region.

