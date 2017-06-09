Pages Navigation Menu

King Michael shows off his farm, says he’s addicted to farming. [Photos]

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Musician King Michael has shown off his other business ventures.

When he is not singing, King Michael is busy tilling the land.

The singer, who has been silent on the music scene, has revealed that he owns farms in Luwero and Gomba, further noting that he is addicted to farming.

“I think I am addicted to farming,” he said. “From Nakijju to Zilobwe, what I have experienced is that sowing is tiresome but harvesting is happiness.”

Meanwhile, the singer is planning a mega show later this year. He will launch his new album dubbed “Nzijanjaba” at a concert slated for August 8 at Fusion AutoSpa, Munyonyo.

Here are photos of the singer on his farm.

king Michael on his farmking Michael on his farmking Michael on his farm

Staff Writer

