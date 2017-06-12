“King Women” : Jumoke Adenowo shares life story in episode 11 – Pulse Nigeria
BellaNaija
"King Women" : Jumoke Adenowo shares life story in episode 11
Pulse Nigeria
Jumoke Adenowo shares her life story, societal concepts and ideologies of the Nigerian society that need to be re-examined in new episode of "King Women." Published: 28 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Episode 11 of King Women play.
“It is not difficult to see potential” – Renowned Architect Jumoke Adenowo's Episode of “King Women” is a Must Watch!
