“King Women” Remi Fagbohun talks struggling with accommodation, family issues in episode 10 – Pulse Nigeria
|
BellaNaija
|
"King Women" Remi Fagbohun talks struggling with accommodation, family issues in episode 10
Pulse Nigeria
Remi Fagbohun narrates her turbulent ride as she struggled with family issues, accommodation and getting a hold on life in episode 10 of "King Women." Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 27 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Remi Fagbohun …
Personal Shopper Remi Fagbohun's Story on Kemi Adetiba's “King Women” is a Must Watch Story on how You DON'T …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!