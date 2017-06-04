Pages Navigation Menu

Kingmakers in Wa honour Rawlings – Citifmonline

Posted on Jun 4, 2017


Kingmakers in Wa honour Rawlings
Kingmakers of the Waala traditional council have enskined former president Jerry John Rawlings as a chief in the Wa Naa's paramountcy. The enskinment was done at a short ceremony when the former president visited the Wa Naa's Palace as part of …
