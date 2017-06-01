Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kingpin in lynching of Ghanaian army captain reports to police – africanews

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


africanews

Kingpin in lynching of Ghanaian army captain reports to police
africanews
The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday said it was collaborating with the military high command to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of a captain. The Police in a statement said they had dispatched a specialist team to Denkyira-Obuasi in …
Don't Provoke Armed Troops – Col Aggrey-Quashie Warns ResidentsPeace FM Online
Late army captain's family asks Ghanaian's to stop circulating lynch videoYEN.COM.GH
Ghana: outcry as top army captain is mistakenly lynchedMedafrica Times

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.