Kingpin Kidnapper, Evans, explains how he made his victims pay in dollars

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday paraded one of the most wanted kidnap suspects in Nigeria, Chukwudi Onuamadike, who was named the “most wanted kidnap kingpin” in February. Mr. Onuamadike, 36, popularly known as Evans, was overpowered by the police at his home in Magodo, Lagos, after a gun battle that lasted several hours. …

