Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kingpin kidnapper Evans laments over poor treatment he gets in cell with ‘common poor criminals”

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans has not found it easy it funny in the Police custody. He was weeping that he is being held among ”common poor criminals”. The kingpin, who was arrested on Saturday at his 3, Fred Shoboyede Street, Magodo, Lagos home, is being kept in a maximum security cell. …

The post Kingpin kidnapper Evans laments over poor treatment he gets in cell with ‘common poor criminals” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.