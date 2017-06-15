Kingpin kidnapper Evans laments over poor treatment he gets in cell with ‘common poor criminals”

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans has not found it easy it funny in the Police custody. He was weeping that he is being held among ”common poor criminals”. The kingpin, who was arrested on Saturday at his 3, Fred Shoboyede Street, Magodo, Lagos home, is being kept in a maximum security cell. …

The post Kingpin kidnapper Evans laments over poor treatment he gets in cell with ‘common poor criminals” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

