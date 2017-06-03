Pages Navigation Menu

Kinuthia withdraws from Nakuru governor race – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kinuthia withdraws from Nakuru governor race
Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua outside Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi on May 1, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By CAROLINE WAFULA More by this Author. Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has stepped down from the …
Governor Mbugua bows out of Nakuru race, to campaign for Lee KinyanjuiThe Star, Kenya
Nakuru Governor Mbugua withdraws re-election bid in favour of Jubilee's KinyanjuiCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Nakuru governor drops from the race after meeting Uhuru, RutoTUKO.CO.KE

