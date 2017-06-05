Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kirinyaga voters seek to save Waiguru – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Kirinyaga voters seek to save Waiguru
Daily Nation
Former Devolution minister Anne Waiguru during a past event in Kirinyaga County. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By MAUREEN KAKAH More by this Author. Kirinyaga residents have sued to shield former Devolution …
We have a right to elect Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga residents tell CourtThe Standard
Kenya: Waiguru, Supporters Petition Court to Free Her of 'Unfit to Hold Public Office' TagAllAfrica.com
The journey to make Kirinyaga a better county has already begun – Anne WaiguruCitizen TV (press release)
The Star, Kenya
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.