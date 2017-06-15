Kirk Franklin to Headline Tim Godfrey’s Fearless 2017 Concert, August 13

Tim Godfrey and Rox Nation in collaboration with House On The Rock Lagos have announced Sunday August 13th 2017 as the date for this year’s edition of “FEARLESS” – a gospel musical concert borne out of the need to create a platform to celebrate the work of Jesus on the Cross and the victory it […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

