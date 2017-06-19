Klitschko 50-50 On Rematch Against Joshua

Klitschko’s boxing promoter Tom Loeffler has said his boxer is 50-50 on taking up the rematch option against Joshua.

Joshua beat Klitschko in a stunning heavyweight encounter, back in April and is waiting if the Ukraine boxer will fancy another match.

Eddie Hearn says the rematch is at the top of the list, but has lined up a fight against Kubrat Pulev in case it doesn’t happen.

Loeffler, speaking to Sky Sports News HQ on Monday, said: “Wladimir hasn’t made a decision.

“If he retires on that fight, he had such a great run in the heavyweight division there’ll be no better way to go out. That was just a tremendous fight

“I really think it’s 50-50. Every time I talk to him it’s almost like he’s torn both ways. We’ll naturally support him either way he decides. If he decides to take the rematch that’s one the fans will look forward to”

The post Klitschko 50-50 On Rematch Against Joshua appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

