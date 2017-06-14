Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KMA to relocate Kejetia pavement traders to enable contractor improve road network – Graphic Online

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

KMA to relocate Kejetia pavement traders to enable contractor improve road network
Graphic Online
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is temporarily relocating petty traders who sell on pavements at the Kejetia to enable the contractors constructing the $198 million market and lorry terminal to commence work on the road network to make the
KMA orders traders to stop selling on pavementsGhana News Agency

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.