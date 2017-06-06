KNH nurses reject strike, as other public hospitals are paralysed – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
KNH nurses reject strike, as other public hospitals are paralysed
The Star, Kenya
Services in many public hospitals across the country remain paralysed as the nurses' strike enters day two. However, services at Kenyatta National Hospital have not been affected by the strike, which began on Monday. The national facility has however …
Nurses strike enters day two
Kenya: Governors Eager to Sign Nurses' CBA as Coast General Staff Sends Patients Packing
Elgeyo Marakwet County health department has accused the nurses' union over a prompt strike
