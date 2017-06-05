Knitwear Brand BLOKE releases ‘Nobody Knows You’ Autumn Winter ’17 Collection

Faith Oluwajimi is the Creative Director and Head Designer of knitwear brand, BLOKE. Inspired by Nigerian city people and attitudes, environment, landscape and architecture, he has carved out a niche for his brand. The brand’s SS17 Collection MASKED HOLES was a huge hit in both African and International Press. The brand was recently mentioned by […]

The post Knitwear Brand BLOKE releases ‘Nobody Knows You’ Autumn Winter ’17 Collection appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

