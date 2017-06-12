Knock, knock, knocking on Saxonwold’s door: Guptas entertained a stream of top politicians – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Knock, knock, knocking on Saxonwold's door: Guptas entertained a stream of top politicians
Times LIVE
The Guptas e-mail appointment calendar shows that the family lined up a string of visits by top members of provincial and national governments. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. A tranche of leaked e-mails dating back to 2012 reveals who was …
Gupta email trail shows appointment calendar‚ listing government leaders booked for visits
#GuptaLeaks: Cracks appear in the Zupta edifice
South Africa's become a mafia state
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!