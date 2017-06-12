Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Knock, knock, knocking on Saxonwold’s door: Guptas entertained a stream of top politicians – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Knock, knock, knocking on Saxonwold's door: Guptas entertained a stream of top politicians
Times LIVE
The Guptas e-mail appointment calendar shows that the family lined up a string of visits by top members of provincial and national governments. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. A tranche of leaked e-mails dating back to 2012 reveals who was …
Gupta email trail shows appointment calendar‚ listing government leaders booked for visitsDaily dispatch
#GuptaLeaks: Cracks appear in the Zupta edificeDaily Maverick
South Africa's become a mafia stateIndependent Online
News24
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.