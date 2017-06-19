Kogi Denies Plot To Sack, Replace ‘Striking’ Doctors

“Yes, we are recruiting new doctors, but we won’t sack those already in the system just because they are on strike. “We have only 163 doctors; that is certainly not enough for Kogi. That is why we are recruiting more hands,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Audu said that it was “misleading, mischievous, erroneous and unkind” to suggest that government would sack the medical personnel and replace them with new ones.

“It is not only doctors that are being recruited; we are also engaging pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, health record officers and medical laboratory assistants,” he said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to continue to negotiate with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) toward resolving the impasse between the association and the government.

The Kogi chapter of the NMA had accused the Kogi government of taking steps to engage new hands before sacking its members.

The NMA Chairman, Dr. Godwin Tijani, had in a statement alleged that Ministry of Health would conduct the recruitment on June 19, to replace doctors on strike.

However, Audu dismissed the statement as misleading.