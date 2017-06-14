Kogi Gov denies funding recall move against Melaye

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has denied allegations that he earmarked N1 billion for the recall of Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Bello who spoke to newsmen after a private meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo called on the Nigerian Senate to check he excesses of members that have deviant tendencies so they are not all addressed as same breed.

The governor who told newsmen that he came to the Acting President on the development in his state, spoke against the background of political crisis between him and Melaye which is reported to have claimed two lives.

At the weekend, reports said Melaye’s constituency had commenced the collection of Melaye’s recall from the Senate.

Denying that he was funding the bid to recall Melaye from the Senate, the governor said, “That is his own figment of his imagination. The good people of Okunland and indeed west senatorial district have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing that social deviant and they have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.

“You see I would rather admonished Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can turn into criminal and take into criminality then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

“Then talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that, that is an institution that is held in a very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high caliber and of high integrity and good character. I think it is necessary that, that wonderful house should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.

“But sincerely speaking Kogi State is living in peace, projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there, salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress.”

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Kogi Gov denies funding recall move against Melaye appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

