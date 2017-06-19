Kogi Govt to upgrade 10 health facilities

The Kogi Government says it will upgrade the Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, and nine other health facilities across the state to ultramodern status.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this on Monday in Lokoja that the projects were recently handed over to contractors following approval by the State Executive Council.

According to him, the nine health facilities are spread across the three senatorial districts of the state with three in each zone in addition to the specialist hospital in Lokoja.

He said that the projects include the construction of three new ultra-modern general hospitals in local government areas apart from the existing ones and three ultramodern referral centres, one per senatorial district.

“Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, will be renovated, remodeled, upgraded and equipped from the present 100 to 500-bed space, in addition to a new administrative block, new renal centre and trauma centre, among others.

“This administration has kept true to its promises as I have personally supervised the handing over of the designated sites and centres for construction to the contractors.

“The handing over events, which began about four weeks ago at the Kabba Specialist Hospital, ended on Thursday June 15 at the Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

“The projects are expected to commence in two weeks and will be completed and commissioned in 18 months.

“Other centres handed over are Ijumu, Kabba and Isanlu in Kogi West; Adavi, Ajaokuta and Okene in the Central and Kogi State University Teaching Hospital in Anyigba, Idah and Ankpa in the East,” Audu said.

The commissioner urged people of the state to give Gov. Yahaya Bello their maximum support to ensure the realisation of the health projects and programmes across the state.

