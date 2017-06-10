Kogi govt urges residents to protect water facilities

The Kogi Government on Saturday urged communities and their leaders across the state to protect water facilities in their respective domain to guarantee regular water supply.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Salami Ozigi, made the plea after the inauguration of some water projects in the eastern part of the state.

Four rehabilitated water schemes were inaugurated by the commissioner.

They are Ajaka Water Scheme in Igalamela, Ajetachi in Anyigba, Imane in Olamaboro and Oguma in Bassa Local Government area.

Ozigi urged them to see those facilities as their own and guide against any form of vandalism, saying that those facilities were meant to serve them directly.

“We must change our attitude of negligence toward public facilities.

“We should promptly report incidence of any broken water pipe in our domain to the appropriate authorities for immediate action. Government has spent a lot to install them.

“Though, the projects will be handed over to the local government after inauguration for proper maintenance, the residents must also play their own roles of protecting and safeguarding the facilities,” Ozigi said.

The Secretary of Igalamela Local Government Area, Mr Rilwanu Inuwa, commended the state government for fulfilling its promises of new direction agenda including the provision of potable water.

“The water scheme has not been working for over 13 years, but just 15 months in office of Gov. Yahaya Bello, the rehabilitation work had been completed.

“We thank the governor for fulfilling his promise to our community,” Inuwa said.

Also, Mr Monday Attah, the Managing Director of PISTON Nigeria Ltd., who handled some of the projects, expressed joy over the timely completion and inauguration of the projects.

“We thank the government for giving us the necessary support to complete the projects.

“One thing is to start a project and another thing is to have a successful completion of it. I am happy that these projects are completed,” Attah said.

