Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi group calls for arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kogi Socio-cultural group, Ujache Igala Association has called for arrest and prosecution of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for allegedly mapping out Kogi and Benue states as part of Biafra territory. They, therefore, demanded his immediate arrest. In a communiqué signed by the group’s National Chairman, Chief Goodman Akwu and […]

Kogi group calls for arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.