Kogi has acted legally on Local Government Administration – Fanwo

The Kogi State Government says it has not acted ultra vires on Local Government Administration in the state, saying all its actions have been in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws regulating administration in the third tier of government.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, Friday, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor said the State Government has not been served any suit, whether by Senator Dino Melaye or any other person, saying government will respond properly when the purported suit against it is properly served.

He said: “We read in the pages of the newspapers of a purported suit by Sen. Dino Melaye against the tenure of Administrators overseeing the affairs of Local Government in the state pending when the State Government is able to conduct council elections.

“We don’t make choices for Senator Dino Melaye, so he is responsible for his choices. As a citizen of Nigeria, he has the right to approach the court over anything which catches his fancy. But as far as we are concerned, we have not done anything that may be termed injurious to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the Kogi State Local Government Law of 2008.

“We assure the Kogi people that this is another wild goose chase and a deliberate attempt to distract the administration from its resolve to reposition the state and make it better for all.

“Local Government poll costs billions of naira and the state government is working on that while sustaining developmental tempo as well as payment of salaries to our genuine workers who toil day and night to help us achieve the New Direction Agenda”.

The Governor’s spokesman said Local Government Election will hold when government is able to source enough funds for it, and the security and other situation is amenable to it.

Local Government Councils across the state are effective partners in achieving the New Direction Blueprint of the Yahaya Bello Administration, and the state government will do the needful at the earliest possible time.

