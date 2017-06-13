Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi mayhem: Yahaya Bello warns Dino Melaye

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has told Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west, that he “can’t use violence to revive his drowning political career”. In a statement by Petra Onyegbule, his spokesperson, the governor also blamed Melaye for the death of a protester in the state. Melaye had claimed he escaped assassination after […]

