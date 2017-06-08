Kogi State: Driver Stabs Wife To Death For Humiliating Him

BuzzNigeria.com

KOGI STATE – The latest case of domestic violence has led to the death of a housewife, Falilat Saka at the hands of her husband, Abdulahi Garba – a driver, as the driver stabs wife in the neck. According to a report, the 36-year-old suspect was among …



and more »