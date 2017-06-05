Leaked tape: Adeyemi asks NJC, DSS, others to probe Melaye, judge – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Leaked tape: Adeyemi asks NJC, DSS, others to probe Melaye, judge
Vanguard
ABUJA—Immediate past senator, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, has asked the National Judicial Council, NJC, and Department of State Service, DSS, to probe the judgment of Kogi State Election Tribunal, which dismissed his …
Those Asking For My Recall Are Not My Constituents – Dino Melaye
Kogi West poll: Senator demands probe of judge, Melaye
Alleged bribery tape: Melaye, judge must come clean, says Adeyemi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!