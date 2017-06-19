Kogi will not sack striking doctors – commissioner

The Kogi Government on Monday confirmed that it was recruiting additional 230 medical doctors, but rejected suggestions that the new officers would replace their 163 colleagues currently on strike. “Yes, we are recruiting new doctors, but we won’t sack those already in the system just because they are on strike. “We have only 163 doctors; that is certainly not enough for Kogi.

