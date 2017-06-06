Arsenal sign Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Arsenal sign Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac
Daily Mail
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer. The Bosnian previously attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe and was the subject of a failed bid from Chelsea in January.
