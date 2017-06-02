Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kompany to retire after 2018 World Cup – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Kompany to retire after 2018 World Cup
The Nation Newspaper
Vincent Kompany has suggested he could retire from international duty with Belgium after the 2018 World Cup. The Manchester City captain has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent years, making just 25 Premier League appearances over the last …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.