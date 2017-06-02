Kpakor: Rivers United Can’t Afford To Lose To Uganda’s KCCA – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Kpakor: Rivers United Can't Afford To Lose To Uganda's KCCA
Complete Sports Nigeria
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Kpakor, has urged Rivers United to try and avoid defeat against Group A opponents KCCA of Uganda in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday. Rivers United who are currently third on three points …
