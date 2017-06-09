Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

More and more exchanges are forcing transaction fees upon users. That is not entirely surprising by any means, though. The Bitcoin network fees are on the rise as of late. It no longer makes sense for companies to pay these costs themselves. Kraken, one of the popular exchanges, introduces a flat fee right now. Withdrawing … Continue reading Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon

The post Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.