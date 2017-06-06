KRANE UPDATE!! Dammy Krane To Remain In Jail, Set To Face More Federal Charges

Embattled Nigerian artiste, Dammy krane, appeared in court today for his bail hearing in the 9-count fraud charges leveled against him in the U.S. He was in court with Chukwuebuka, his accomplice. Chukwuebuka, who is claiming to be Dammy krane’s show promoter, filed paperwork saying that he is indigent. According to our source, the court …

The post KRANE UPDATE!! Dammy Krane To Remain In Jail, Set To Face More Federal Charges appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

