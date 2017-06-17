Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kresta Laurel unveils new subsidiary

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Gbenga DanielIndigenous engineering company, Kresta Laurel Limited has unveiled its latest subsidiary, KLL Construction Limited at a cocktail dinner held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos on Thursday. The occasion, which was also used to honour Messrs Pye Douglas and Nasyr Jakpbek of KONE Elevators of Finalnd, had in attendance the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, business magnates, financial experts and major stakeholders in the Nigerian Construction industry. According to the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel Limited, Engr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.