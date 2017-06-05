KTSG Awards N1.5 bn Contract For Rehabilitation Of Malumfashi Water Works

The Katsina State Government says it has awarded contract for the expansion of Malumfashi dam and waterworks at cost of N1.5 billion to improve water supply in the area.

“The malumfashi dam has not been supplying enough water to the people of the area for the past 10 years as its needs repairs,” Alhaji Sani Umar, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry for Water Resources said.

Umar who conducted Gov. Aminu Masari round the dam site on Monday, said that the rehabilitation of the dam would be completed by the end of July.

According to him, the dam was built in 1983 to provide six million cubic litres of water to Malumfashi and Kankara local government areas.

He revealed that the project when completed, would provide 12 million cubic litres of water daily to the two council areas and surrounding villages.

The permanent secretary explained that the project also include the construction of a 10 kilometre access road to the dam and rehabilitation of the dam spillway.

It also include the repair of water pipeline, fencing of the treatment plant, rehabilitation of overhead tanks and fifteen staff houses.

Masari expressed satisfaction with the quality of work executed so far and said the expansion work on the dam was to address water scarcity in the area.

The governor urged the contractor to ensure standard and complete the job on time.(NAN)