Kudryashov overpowers Durodola in rematch – The Eagle Online
|
Kudryashov overpowers Durodola in rematch
The Eagle Online
The first fight was a year and a half ago, but the memories of it still hurt one participant, and warmed the heart of another. In November 2015, a prohibitive favourite in Kudryashov started fast only to be stopped by Durodola in round two, gassing …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!