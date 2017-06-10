Kumuyi Storms S/E, Prays For PMB, Nigerian

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Folorunso Kumuyi is expected to visit the South East Geo-Political Zone to offer prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari as well for God,s intervention in Nigeria,s numerous challenges.

Enugu State Overseer of the church, Pastor Godson Ezenwajiofor, who hinted this to journalists yesterday during a media chat, said Kumuyi will arrive the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on June 14th, 2017 from where he will proceed to Abakiliki, Ebonyi State for crusade.

Ezenwajiofor further disclosed that the cleric will storm Anambra State for a similar crusade on the 15th of June, 2017 fo, adding that he would be in Enugu on the 16th of the same month and year for the same programme which he said will start by 5pm..

According, to him during the crusade with the theme”Connection With The God of Power In Times Like This” the highly revered man of God will offer special prayers for President Buhari as well as for God,s intervention in the numerous challenges facing the country.

While expressing optimism that Kumuyi,s coming would bring relief to Nigerians, he added that the man of God will also use the opportunity to offer prayers for Enugu State.

He recalled that a prophet in the Bible prayed for for the people of Israel when they were in trouble and God intervened and saved them, saying he was hopeful that God would intervene in the country positively after the crusade.

The Enugu State coordinator of the Deeper Life Christian Church further disclosed that Kumuyi will also use the opportunity to pray for the unity of the country, adding that God brought us together as one.

He assured that there would no any security challenge during the events, pointing out that adequate security arrangements have been made to avert any ugly incident. Ezenwajiofor used the opportunity to invite Christians and non Christians to the event, noting that it is not the wish God for anyone to perish.

“ He is the only one that has solution to our problems. The prayer is for every creator on earth. It is not wish that anyone should perish,” he stated.

