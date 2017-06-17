Kuwait school supports Delta on library project

BY UDEME CLEMENT

The Kuwait English School has donated 250 Kuwaiti Dinars to Delta English School, Agbarho Delta State for a library project, in line with the policy of government to improve the standard of education in the country.

The educational coordinator and financier of Delta English School, Andrew Nomuoja, said this while receiving the donation, expressing his immense gratitude for the support and urged corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture of Kuwait. “Corporate organisations in Nigeria should pursue policies that encourage corporate social responsibility to support education and the less privileged in the country.

He said, “The Kuwait English School was established in 1978, under the present Chairman, Mr. Mohamed Jassim Al Saddah, at the time he served as Kuwait’s Ambassador to Spain. The current Director, Mrs. Rhoda Elizabeth Muhmood also has a passion for education.

As part of its vision towards promoting good citizenship, the students of Green Unit have organised various activities coordinated by Ms Yolandaer Pol-Bayyoud and Ms Dominique Hill to raise 250 Kuwaiti Dinars as a donation to the school.”

The post Kuwait school supports Delta on library project appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

