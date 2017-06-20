Kwadwo Poku eyes more playing time with Ghana – Goal.com
Kwadwo Poku eyes more playing time with Ghana
Goal.com
Miami FC striker Kwadwo Poku has set sights on breaking into Ghana's first team after he was handed a late call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah. The 25-year-old was added to the Black Stars squad to face Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively in …
