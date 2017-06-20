Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwadwo Poku eyes more playing time with Ghana – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Kwadwo Poku eyes more playing time with Ghana
Goal.com
Miami FC striker Kwadwo Poku has set sights on breaking into Ghana's first team after he was handed a late call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah. The 25-year-old was added to the Black Stars squad to face Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively in …
21 Players Turn Up For Black Stars Training Ahead Of Mexico And USA FriendliesPeace FM Online
I am always ready for the Black Stars-Miami FC striker Kwadwo PokuPrimenewsghana
Video : GFA explains why Ayew brothers, 3 others missed Black Stars trainingPulse.com.gh
SuperSport –Konbini –News Ghana –Myjoyonline.com
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.