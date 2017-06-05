Kwara confirms cholera outbreak

The Commissioner for Health in Kwara, Dr Atolagbe Alege, on Monday confirmed six cases of cholera outbreak in some parts of llorin metropolis, the state capital. Alege, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin, said that the outbreak has not claimed any life. He said that the victims comprise four adult and two children.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

