Kwara State commissioner of Police retires from service

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Olusola Amore, on Monday, urged the Federal Government to improve funding of the police for the effective discharge of their constitutional roles. He made the call in Ilorin in a speech he delivered on his retirement from the police service. He said that setting up of quasi-security agencies was …

