Kwara State Polytechnic Gets Approval From NBTE For 29 Courses.

The National Board for Technical Education has approved all the twenty nine (29) courses the Kwara State polytechnic submitted for accreditation Says the Rector. Elelu disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin while responding to questions from journalists at the 2017 Ramadan Iftar. He said that the institution’s management would ensure that it sustained the standards …

The post Kwara State Polytechnic Gets Approval From NBTE For 29 Courses. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria.

