Kwara State University 2016/2017 5th Convocation Ceremony Scheduled.

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Kwara State University hereby  inform all graduands, parents/guardians and the general public that the 5th Convocation Ceremonies of the institution for conferment of Degrees and award of prizes, covering 2016/2017 graduands will hold as follows: DATE: 1. Wednesday, 7th June, 2017 VICE CHANCELLOR’S PRESS BRIEFING Venue: Council Chambers, Kwara State University, Malete Time: 10:00 a.m. 2. …

