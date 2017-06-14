Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara’s MANDAN gets new exco

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Kwara State chapter of Magazine and Newspapers Distributors Association of Nigeria, MANDAN, has elected new executives to run its affairs for the next two years, in an election, which took place at the MANDAN’s headquarters, Emirs Road, Ilorin.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Adeyemi Adeniyi, assisted by the Secretary, Mr. Kehinde Muhideen, told journalists after the election that Mr. Saadu Aloba Eyitayo, his Vice, Isiaka Ibrahim, the Secretary, Mr. Aliyu Mashood, and the Financial Secretary, Siyanbola Opeyemi, emerged through a consensus arrangement.

The post of Treasurer was won by Mr. Jimoh Lateef, who polled 20 votes against Mr. Aransiola Femi who polled 19 votes, while the office of the PRO was won by Mr. Adegoke Segun, who polled 27 votes against his rival, Mr. Kehinde Fasan, who polled 10.

Isiaka Adebayo was announced as the “Finer” (officer in charge of discipline).

