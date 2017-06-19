Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwesi Botchway Committee Presents NDC Election Defeat Report – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Kwesi Botchway Committee Presents NDC Election Defeat Report
Peace FM Online
The 13-member committee set up by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to probe its defeat in the 2016 election, has presented its findings to the National Executive Council (NEC) today, June 19, 2017. As part of its recommendations, the committee …
Kwesi Botchwey NDC C'ttee presents 455-page report; wants a healing tourMyjoyonline.com
Election Defeat : Botchwey Committee submits report to NDCPulse.com.gh
Kwesi Botchwey committee presents 2016 electoral defeat report to the NDC partyPrimenewsghana
Graphic Online
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.