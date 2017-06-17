Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco the only club he wants to join in explosive transfer meeting – Metro

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco the only club he wants to join in explosive transfer meeting
Metro
Kylian Mbappe held a meeting with Monaco officials over the weekend to discuss his future and informed the club that he only wants to sign for Real Madrid. Chelsea to rival Man Utd for Cristiano Ronaldo by offering star player in sensational deal.
Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims TrezeguetSBS – The World Game
Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid: Man Utd also keen – reportDaily Star
David Trezeguet urges Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS MonacoSports Mole
The Punch –Daily Mail –90min –Teamtalk.com
all 81 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.