LA Galaxy set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy is set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Manchester United confirmed the release of the player This report was made known by Spanish paper Marca, who say the former Barcelona striker will seal a switch to the MLS after his one-year stint at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic is set to miss the rest of 2017 …

The post LA Galaxy set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

