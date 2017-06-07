Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

La Liga seals deal with Nigerian company

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

A Nigerian firm, Legacy Sports, signed a deal with the Spanish Laliga on Tuesday as part of their efforts to bring the world’s foremost football league closer to Nigerian fans. At the ceremony to unveil the partnership, La Liga’s Managing Director, International Development, Vicente Casado, described Nigerian football as one of the best, saying La …

The post La Liga seals deal with Nigerian company appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.