Lack of aid funds fuelling C Africa crisis: UN – News24
|
News24
|
Lack of aid funds fuelling C Africa crisis: UN
News24
Geneva -A dire lack of aid funds in the strife-torn Central African Republic risks leaving a vacuum that armed groups will fill, dashing hopes of peace, the UN said on Thursday. Aid workers have already been forced to scale down their activities and …
UN urges aid for civilians swept up in Central African Republic's 'new spiral of escalating violence'
UN: Renewed Violence Puts CAR Peace Process on Life Support
CAR: "This is not the time to give up on peace"
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!