Lack of sincerity hindering anti-corruption war — Ebonyi ICAN boss

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, in Ebonyi State, yesterday, said insincerity on the part of institutions championing the anti corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari was responsible for the limited success so far recorded by the administration.

In a chat with newsmen during a one-day sensitization programme, tagged, “Catch them young” organised by ICAN, Abakaliki District Society, at the Women Development Centre, Abakaliki, the state chairman of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Akwakwa, who said the Buhari administration was selective in the corruption war, noted that for the war to be successful, it should be holistic and all encompassing, not minding whose ox is gored.

Represented by his deputy, Kingsley Onyekezie, the chairman debunked the allegation that the institution was aiding the practice of corruption in the country, adding that ethical codes of ICAN negated corruption as it was committed towards ensuring proper financial records of all institutions.

Akwakwa called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and other anti-corruption institutions to be holistic and not sectional in the fight against corruption in the country.

“I want to refute that; it is not in our trade to aid corruption; our motto is accuracy and integrity and as such, our ethical code did not create any room for corrupt practices in our profession.

“If the fight against corruption is not collective or holistic, there is no way the Buhari administration will win the fight in Nigeria. EFCC has more role to play; if they are up and doing in their activities, they will be able to nip the corruption war in the bud.

“The purpose of today’s programme is to sensitise young and aspiring students to become chartered accountants in future and the best way to do it is through this programme of catch them young of the institute where students from secondary schools are encouraged to go into the accounting profession.

“We are exposing them to the process it takes to become chartered accountants, including the rudiments.”

The post Lack of sincerity hindering anti-corruption war — Ebonyi ICAN boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

