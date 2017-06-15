Pages Navigation Menu

Lack of synergy reason for schools’ insecurity – Col Suleiman

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

The lack of synergy with security agencies by schools and inadequate communications among schools have been identified as the leading cause of insecurity in schools across the country. Colonel Dan Umar Bello Suleiman, Commander 301 Artillery Regiment, Gombe said this yesterday at a one-day ‘Education Law and Security Workshop’ organised by the Police Community Relations […]

