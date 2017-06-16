Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady found dead after argument with lover in Edo State

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Discovery of the corpse of a lady said to be in her late thirties, who had passed the night in her lover’s house at 17b Akugbe road, near Uwa market, off TV road, Benin, after reportedly having an argument with her lover, identified as one Anthony Akhimien, in the early hours of Friday, caused pandemonium on Friday […]

The post Lady found dead after argument with lover in Edo State appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.